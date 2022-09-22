Dow Turns Higher; Crude Oil Rises 0.7%

U.S. stocks pared some losses, with the Dow Jones turning higher toward the end of trading on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.09% to 30,211.16 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 11,107.18. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.40% to 3,774.70.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares rose by 0.7% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA, up 35% and Talkspace, Inc. TALK up 17%.



In trading on Thursday, consumer discretionary shares fell by 2.2%.



Top Headline



Equities Trading UP

got a boost, shooting 17% to $4.4750 after the company reported its 2022 first-half financial results and provided a corporate update. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO shares were also up, gaining 164% to $2.17 after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with GSK for Spero's late-stage antibiotic asset, tebipenem HBr. Spero Therapeutics will receive $66 million upfront, with potential for future milestone payments, and tiered royalties.

Equities Trading DOWN

Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR shares tumbled 20% to $7.47 after Northland Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $13 to $10.

were down 20% to $1.3998 after the company announced concurrent registered direct and private placement offerings priced at-the-market of roughly $30 million Top Ships Inc. TOPS was down, falling 18% to $0.1750 after the company announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $83.49, while gold traded up 0.1% at $1,677.80.



Silver traded up 0.5% to $19.585 on Thursday while copper fell 0.2% to $3.46.



Euro zone



European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.79%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.08% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.24%. The German DAX dropped 1.84%, French CAC 40 fell 1.87% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 1.07%.



The manufacturing climate indicator in France declined for a third month to a reading of 102 in September from a revised 103 in August. The consumer confidence indicator in the Eurozone declined by 3.8 points to -28.8 in September. The Bank of England increased its key interest rate by 50bps to 2.25% during its September meeting.

Economics

US initial jobless claims increased by 5,000 to 213,000 in the week ended September 17th, compared to market estimates of 218,000.

The US current account deficit shrank to $251.1 billion in the second quarter, following a record gap of $282.5 billion in the first quarter.

US natural-gas supplies climbed 103 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 97,721,710 cases with around 1,080,350 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,553,040 cases and 528,420 deaths, while France reported over 35,011,660 COVID-19 cases with 154,820 deaths. In total, there were at least 618,773,810 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,535,010 deaths.