Bitcoin Rises Above This Major Level Following Fed's Rate Decision; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 bps at its September meeting.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded below the $1,300 mark.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded higher this morning.

Celsius CEL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while EOS EOS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $922.15 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.2% to $19,091, while ETH fell by around 2.9% to $1,287.92 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Accenture plc ACN, FedEx Corporation FDX and Costco Wholesale Corporation COST, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $1.63

24-hour gain: 14%

Algorand ALGO/USD

Price: $0.3544

24-hour gain: 11.6%

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price $0.2432

24-hour gain: 8.9%

Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $5.78

24-hour gain: 8.1%

Arweave AR/USD

Price: $10.01

24-hour gain: 7.3%



Losers

EOS EOS/USD

Price: $1.23

24-hour drop: 3.7%

Ethereum ETH/USD

Price: $1,287.92

24-hour drop: 2.9%

Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $4.49

24-hour drop: 1.2%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $4.70

24-hour drop: 0.9%

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $0.9098

24-hour drop: 0.9%