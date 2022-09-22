Bitcoin Rises Above This Major Level Following Fed's Rate Decision; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 bps at its September meeting.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded below the $1,300 mark.
Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded higher this morning.
Celsius CEL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while EOS EOS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $922.15 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.2% to $19,091, while ETH fell by around 2.9% to $1,287.92 on Thursday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Accenture plc ACN, FedEx Corporation FDX and Costco Wholesale Corporation COST, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Celsius CEL/USD
Price: $1.63
24-hour gain: 14%
- Algorand ALGO/USD
Price: $0.3544
24-hour gain: 11.6%
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price $0.2432
24-hour gain: 8.9%
- Uniswap UNI/USD
Price: $5.78
24-hour gain: 8.1%
- Arweave AR/USD
Price: $10.01
24-hour gain: 7.3%
Losers
- EOS EOS/USD
Price: $1.23
24-hour drop: 3.7%
- Ethereum ETH/USD
Price: $1,287.92
24-hour drop: 2.9%
- Huobi Token HT/USD
Price: $4.49
24-hour drop: 1.2%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $4.70
24-hour drop: 0.9%
- Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
Price: $0.9098
24-hour drop: 0.9%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month