Nasdaq Rises 100 Points; Peloton Interactive Shares Slide

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite adding around 100 points on Thursday.
The Dow traded up 0.08% to 32,994.41 while the NASDAQ rose 0.82% to 12,533.09. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.50% to 4,161.51.
Also check this: Market Volatility Decreases With Jackson Hole Conference In Focus
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares rose by 1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Bilibili Inc. BILI, up 11% and Hello Group Inc. MOMO up 9%.
In trading on Thursday, consumer staples shares fell by 0.2%.
Top Headline
The US economy shrank an annualized 0.6% on quarter in the second quarter, compared to a 0.9% decline in the advance estimate.
Equities Trading UP
Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM shares shot up 16% to $0.4551 after the company's subsidiary SkyPharm launched its first Sky Premium Life products on Amazon in the U.S.
Shares of Snowflake Inc. SNOW got a boost, shooting 20% to $191.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued product revenue guidance.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX shares were also up, gaining 85% to $0.2445 after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.50.
Equities Trading DOWN
Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON shares tumbled 18% to $11.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
Shares of Grab Holdings Limited GRAB were down 12% to $3.17 after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY22 sales guidance.
ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ERYP was down, falling 16% to $1.04 after the company announced it will stop its plans to pursue a Biologics License Application seeking approval for Graspa in hypersensitive acute lymphoblastic leukemia following feedback from the FDA..
Also check out: Advance Auto Parts, Nordstrom And Other Big Stocks Recording Losses On Wednesday
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $94.42, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,768.00.
Silver traded up 0.8% to $19.055 on Thursday while copper rose 1.3% to $3.6930.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.11% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.15%. The German DAX gained 0.39%, French CAC 40 fell 0.08% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.1%.
The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany fell to 88.5 in August versus a revised 88.7 in July, while the country’s economy unexpectedly grew 0.1% on quarter in the second quarter. Manufacturing climate indicator in France declined for a second month to a reading of 104 in August.
UK’s car production surged 8.6% from a year ago to 58,043 units in July. Spanish annual producer inflation declined to 40.4% in July from a revised 43.1% annual surge in the prior month.
Economics
The three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starts today, with Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell scheduled to speak on Friday.
The US economy shrank an annualized 0.6% on quarter in the second quarter, compared to a 0.9% decline in the advance estimate.
U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 2,000 to 243,000 in the week ended August 20th from a revised 245,000 in the prior period. Analysts, however, were expecting a reading of 253,000.
Corporate profits climbed 9.1% to a new record high of $2.62 trillion in the second quarter.
U.S. natural-gas supplies climbed 60 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.
The Kansas City Fed’s Manufacturing Production Index declined to -9 in August from 7 in the previous month.
The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Check out this: Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
COVID-19 Update
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 95,734,080 cases with around 1,067,540 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,378,920 cases and 527,480 deaths, while France reported over 34,408,900 COVID-19 cases with 153,760 deaths. In total, there were at least 603,660,390 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,480,810 deaths.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.