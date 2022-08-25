Advance Auto Parts, Nordstrom And Other Big Stocks Recording Losses On Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed higher with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX shares declined 36.2% to settle at $9.83 on Wednesday after jumping 285% on Tuesday. Starbox Group priced 5 million share IPO at $4.00 per share.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 20.8% to close at $2.55. WeTrade recently entered into strategic partnership with Guyguide to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries.
- Nordstrom, Inc. JWN tumbled 20% to close at $18.57. Nordstrom reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but lowered its FY22 outlook.
- Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN declined 18.8% to close at $24.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- ScanSource, Inc. SCSC fell 16.8% to close at $28.40 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Caleres, Inc. CAL fell 15.5% to settle at $25.16 following Q2 results.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT declined 15% to close at $1.30.
- Janux Therapeutics, Inc. JANX dropped 13.1% to settle at $12.68.
- Revlon, Inc. REV fell 11.6% to close at $6.80 following a Bloomberg report suggesting the Revlon bankruptcy judge rejected the shareholder plea for a bankruptcy committee.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX fell 10.3% to close at $3.06. Nutex Health recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.03 per share.
- Omeros Corporation OMER fell 9.9% to close at $4.3150.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP dipped 9.6% to close at $179.91 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY22 guidance.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO dropped 9.1% to close at $24.32 after the company announced a proposed offering of $870 million convertible senior notes.
- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF declined 8.8% to settle at $14.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL dipped 8.7% to close at $22.60. Shoe Carnival is expected to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
- Aehr Test Systems AEHR fell 8.6% to settle at $16.65.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 8.3% to close at $14.36 as the stock continued to sell off following its late-July surge.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS dropped 7.9% to settle at $61.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals revealed top-line data readout at 24 months showing increased effects over time with intravitreal pegcetacoplan in the Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies in geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
- Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS fell 7.5% to close at $6.39. Chico's FAS is expected to report Q2 results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
