Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher on Thursday, surpassing the $21,500 level.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded gains, approaching the $1,700 level this morning.
Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded higher this morning.
Ankr ANKR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while EOS EOS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.04 trillion, recording a 24-hour increase of 1%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.6% to $21,571, while ETH rose by around 2.5% to $1,679 on Thursday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Dollar General Corporation DG, Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Ankr ANKR/USD
Price: $0.04098
24-hour gain: 11.9%
- Ethereum Classic ETC/USD
Price: $36.21
24-hour gain: 8%
- Decred DCR/USD
Price: $31.18
24-hour gain: 8%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $2.21
24-hour gain: 5.8%
- Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
Price: $1.22
24-hour gain: 5.4%
Losers
- EOS EOS/USD
Price: $1.69
24-hour drop: 3.8%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $5.21
24-hour drop: 2.5%
- STEPN GMT/USD
Price: $0.7973
24-hour drop: 1.9%
- Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD
Price: $130.15
24-hour drop: 1.7%
- Neutrino USD USDN/USD
Price: $0.9732
24-hour drop: 1.5%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.