U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Drops

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE, Foot Locker, Inc. FL and The Buckle, Inc. BKE.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET. Data on e-commerce retail sales and the Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the second quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Check out this: Investor Optimism Decreases Slightly As Fear & Greed Index Remains In Neutral Zone

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 189 points to 33,792.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 31.25 points to 4,255.25. Futures for the Nasdaq index fell 120.25 points to 13,403.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.4% to trade at $95.29 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.3% to trade at $95.29 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 95,186,070 with around 1,064,780 deaths. India reported a total of at least 44,314,610 confirmed cases, while France confirmed over 34,299,680 cases.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower. The STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.9%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.6%, while German DAX fell 0.8%.

The Eurozone’s current account surplus shrank to EUR 3.2 billion in June from EUR 27.6 billion in the year-ago month. Annual producer inflation in Germany climbed to a fresh record high of 37.2% in July from 32.7% in the previous month. Retail sales in the UK increased 0.3% over the prior month in July beating market expectations for a 0.2% decline, while GfK consumer confidence indicator in the country dropped to -44 in August versus -41 in July.



Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.04%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.59%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.05%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.02%, while India’s S&P BSE SENSEX fell 1%.

The annual inflation rate in Japan accelerated to 2.6% in July from 2.4% a month ago, while food inflation in the country rose to a near 8-year high of 4.4%.



Broker Recommendation

Keybanc maintained Apple Inc. AAPL with an Overweight and raised the price target from $177 to $185.

Apple shares fell 0.8% to $172.71 in pre-market trading.



Check out this: U.S. Stocks End Slightly Higher But Market Volatility Increases

Breaking News

Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.82 to $2.18 per share on sales of $6.25 billion to $7.05 billion.

reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.82 to $2.18 per share on sales of $6.25 billion to $7.05 billion. Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants Tesla Inc TSLA to manufacture cars in the country and not just batteries, according to Bloomberg News.

wants to manufacture cars in the country and not just batteries, according to Bloomberg News. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares dropped sharply in Thursday's after-hours session after a new SEC filing confirmed that GameStop chair Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the home furnishings retailer.

shares dropped sharply in Thursday's after-hours session after a new SEC filing confirmed that GameStop chair Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the home furnishings retailer. Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results and issued revenue guidance above average analyst estimates.

Check out other breaking news here