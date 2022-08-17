This Analyst Boosts Price Target On Home Depot Following Strong Earnings, Plus Citigroup Slashes PT On This Stock By Over 60%

- Baird boosted the price target for The Home Depot, Inc. HD from $335 to $360. Home Depot shares fell 0.2% to $326.58 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush raised the price target on fuboTV Inc. FUBO from $5 to $6. fuboTV shares fell 1.7% to $6.24 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank cut Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK price target from $126 to $111. Stanley Black & Decker shares fell 1.4% to $102.13 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised the price target on Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE from $25 to $40. Global-e Online shares rose 24.4% to close at $34.00 on Tuesday.
- Piper Sandler raised price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX from $256 to $288. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.3% to $302.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Weber Inc. WEBR from $7 to $2.75. Weber shares fell 8.5% to $7.75 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target for Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR from $200 to $220. Extra Space Storage shares fell 0.5% to close at $212.74 on Tuesday.
- Needham raised the price target on Genius Sports Limited GENI from $6 to $7. Genius Sports gained 3.1% to close at $4.68 on Tuesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Walmart Inc. WMT from $145 to $160. Walmart shares fell 0.9% to $138.13 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target on Heska Corporation HSKA from $165 to $170. Heska shares rose 0.4% to close at $93.35 on Tuesday.
