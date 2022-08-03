Ping Identity Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Ping Identity Holding PING reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Ping Identity Holding missed estimated earnings by 209.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $6.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ping Identity Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.02 0.03 0.04 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.13 0.07 0.11 Revenue Estimate 80.53M 71.22M 68.08M 66.09M Revenue Actual 84.69M 75.42M 76.18M 78.90M

