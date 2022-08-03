Ping Identity Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Ping Identity Holding PING reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ping Identity Holding missed estimated earnings by 209.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was down $6.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ping Identity Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.13
|0.07
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|80.53M
|71.22M
|68.08M
|66.09M
|Revenue Actual
|84.69M
|75.42M
|76.18M
|78.90M
To track all earnings releases for Ping Identity Holding visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.