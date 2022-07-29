Procter & Gamble, Apple And 5 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Procter & Gamble Company PG to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $19.37 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.4% to $148.65 in after-hours trading.
- Apple Inc AAPL reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal year third-quarter, helped by strong iPhone and iPad sales. iPhone revenue of $40.67 billion came in better than analysts’ estimates of $39.2 billion. Apple shares gained 3% to $162.02 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to have earned $3.74 per share on revenue of $132.70 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Exxon Mobil shares rose 1.6% to $94.13 in after-hours trading.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it expects-third quarter net sales to be in a range of $125 billion to $130 billion, up 13% to 17% year-over-year. Amazon shares jumped 13.6% to $138.94 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR to report quarterly earnings at $6.84 per share on revenue of $13.42 billion before the opening bell. Charter Communications shares fell 8.5% to close at $435.58 on Thursday.
- Roku Inc ROKU reported weaker-than-expected financial results for its second quarter and withdrew its full-year revenue growth guidance. Roku said it expects third-quarter revenue to increase about 3% year-over-year to $700 million. Total gross profit is expected to be around $325 million. Roku shares dipped 25.9% to $63.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Sony Group Corporation SONY is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $18.04 billion. Sony shares rose 1.7% to $89.07 in after-hours trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
