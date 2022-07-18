U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Crude Oil Settles Back Above This Level

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 80 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.26% to 31,207.66 while the NASDAQ fell 0.34% to 11,412.95. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.36% to 3,849.18.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares rose 2.4% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included North European Oil Royalty Trust NRT, up 21% and SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. SMHI up 12%.



In trading on Monday, health care shares fell by 1.5%.



Top Headline

Bank of America Corp BAC reported second-quarter FY22 revenue of $22.7 billion, up 6% year-on-year, marginally missing the consensus of $22.78 billion. EPS of $0.73 missed the consensus of $0.78.

Equities Trading UP



Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH shares shot up 37% to $0.3550 after the company posted a narrower FY loss.



Shares of Qudian Inc. QD got a boost, shooting 45% to $1.72 after the company highlighted progress in its QD Food brand and said its 717 Foodies Festival fueled sales of approximately 9.56 million dishes.



Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN shares were also up, gaining 20% to $3.1608 after the company's Green HiPo project received official ratification from the European Commission.



Equities Trading DOWN

United Maritime Corporation USEA shares tumbled 57% to $0.8750 after the company reported pricing of $26 million offering.



Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI were down 13% to $0.8750 after the company announced a $6.4 million registered direct offering.



Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN was down, falling 2309% to $0.6261. Based on a thorough reassessment, Sesen Bio has decided to voluntarily pause further development in the U.S. of its lead asset, Vicineum, for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 5.1% to $102.60, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,708.90.



Silver traded up 0.7% to $18.72 on Monday while copper rose 2.6% to $3.3195.





Euro zone



European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.93%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.90% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.22%. The German DAX gained 0.74%, French CAC 40 rose 0.93% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 1.13%.

Spain recorded a trade deficit of EUR 4.76 billion in May versus a year-ago surplus of EUR 0.14 billion. Italy reported a trade deficit of EUR 12 million in May compared to a surplus of EUR 5.6 billion in the year-ago month.



Economics

The NAHB housing market index fell to 55 in July, recording the weakest reading since May 2020, down from June’s reading of 67. Analysts, however, were expecting a reading of 65.



The Treasury International Capital report for May is scheduled for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

