Costco Wholesale And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Goldman Sachs Group GS reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Costco Wholesale

The Trade: Costco Wholesale Corporation COST Executive VP and CFO Richard Galanti sold a total of 1,250 shares at an average price of $505.60. The insider received around $505.6 thousand from selling those shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Executive VP and CFO Richard Galanti sold a total of 1,250 shares at an average price of $505.60. The insider received around $505.6 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Deutsche Bank recently upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $525 to $579.

Deutsche Bank recently upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $525 to $579. What Costco Wholesale Does: The leading warehouse club, Costco has 815 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2021), with most sales derived in the United States (72%) and Canada (14%).

Airbnb

The Trade: Airbnb, Inc. ABNB 10% owner Joseph Gebbia sold a total of 250,000 shares at an average price of $95.32. The insider received around $23.83 million as a result of the transaction.

10% owner Joseph Gebbia sold a total of 250,000 shares at an average price of $95.32. The insider received around $23.83 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Citigroup recently maintained Airbnb with a Buy and lowered the price target from $200 to $160.

Citigroup recently maintained Airbnb with a Buy and lowered the price target from $200 to $160. What Airbnb Does: Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences.

Dun & Bradstreet

The Trade: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. DNB Director Dnb Holdco Llc sold a total of 1,357,665 shares at an average price of $13.65. The insider received around $18.53 million from selling those shares.

Director Dnb Holdco Llc sold a total of 1,357,665 shares at an average price of $13.65. The insider received around $18.53 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Wells Fargo recently initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $21.

Wells Fargo recently initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $21. What Dun & Bradstreet Does: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is a provider of business decisioning data and analytics.

Braze