U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Bank Earnings, Producer Price Index

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Thursday after the Dow Jones dropped more than 200 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Morgan Stanley MS and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM.

The Producer Price Index for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are projected to rise 0.8% on the month in June to match May's growth. The annual rate, however, is seen easing to 10.4% from 10.8%. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 308 points to 30,450.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 41 points to 3,763.50. Futures for the Nasdaq index fell 110.25 points to 11,652.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 2% to trade at $97.59 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 2.4% to trade at $97.59 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

European markets were lower today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 0.7%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.7% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.1%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.8%, while German DAX fell 0.6%. Wholesale prices in Germany increased by 21.2% year-over-year in June following a 22.9% increase in the prior month.

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.62%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.08% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.22%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%, while India’s S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.2%. The annual wholesale price inflation rate in India declined to 15.18% in June from 15.88% in the previous month, while total passenger vehicles sales in the country climbed 9.9% from the earlier month to 275,788 units in June. Industrial production in Japan fell by 7.5% month-over-month in May. Australian seasonally adjusted unemployment dipped to a fresh record low of 3.5% during June.



Truist Securities initiated coverage on Tesla, Inc. TSLA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $1000.

Tesla shares fell 1.1% to $703.00 in pre-market trading.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Novavax, Inc’s NVAX lead candidate Adjuvanted (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 Vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and over.

lead candidate Adjuvanted (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 Vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and over. Tesla, Inc. TSLA battery supplier Panasonic Holdings Corp's PCRFY subsidiary has zeroed in on the U.S. state of Kansas as the site to build its second U.S. lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant.

battery supplier subsidiary has zeroed in on the U.S. state of Kansas as the site to build its second U.S. lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant. Azenta, Inc. AZTA said it sees preliminary adjusted earnings of $0.08 to $0.12 per share on sales of $133 million for the third quarter.

said it sees preliminary adjusted earnings of $0.08 to $0.12 per share on sales of $133 million for the third quarter. BELLUS Health Inc. BLU priced its 16.54 million share public offering at US$9.25 per share.

