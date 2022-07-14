JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With the US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday ahead of earnings from big banks, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $279.73 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.5% to $74.62 in after-hours trading.

Azenta, Inc. AZTA said it sees preliminary adjusted earnings of $0.08 to $0.12 per share on sales of $133 million for the third quarter. Azenta shares dipped 9.6% to $67.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to have earned $2.91 per share on revenue of $31.95 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares fell 0.2% to $111.65 in after-hours trading.

