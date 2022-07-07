ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Dow Jumps More Than 200 Points; Samsung Sees This Much Surge In Quarterly Revenue

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 12:11 PM | 4 min read

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones jumping more than 200 points following the release of data on initial jobless claims.

The Dow traded up 0.77% to 31,275.90 while the NASDAQ rose 1.71% to 11,556.29. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.13% to 3,888.56.

Also check this: U.S. Trade Deficit Might Shrink This Much In May, Here's The Major Macro Issues For Thursday


Leading and Lagging Sectors


Energy shares rose by 3.7% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Consumer Staples CPG, up 14% and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT up 13%.


In trading on Thursday, consumer staples shares dipped by 0.3%.


Top Headline


Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF announced its earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2022.


Samsung expects consolidated sales of 77 trillion Korean won, up 20.9% year on year (versus actual sales of 63.67 trillion Korean won in Q2 2021). It expects a consolidated operating profit of 14 trillion Korean won, up 11.4% Y/Y (versus an actual operating profit of 12.57 trillion Korean won in Q2 2021).


Equities Trading UP


Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV shares shot up 60% to $6.41 amid news the company's products will now be available in Kohl's KSS, Midwest-based Meijer and also Giant Eagle.


Shares of United Maritime Corporation USEA got a boost, shooting 139% to $6.83. The company’s stock jumped 190% on Wednesday after completing its spin-off from Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.


American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares were also up, gaining 44% to $1.1000. American Rebel Holdings agreed to acquire Utah-based Champion Safe Company and its ancillary companies, in a transaction valued at $9.9 million.


Equities Trading DOWN

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC shares tumbled 37% to $1.28 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on its Phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 trial for DM199.


Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX were down 23% to $0.4166.
Avalo Therapeutics announced a one-for-twelve reverse stock split.


CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX was down, falling 30% to $1.3801. CytomX Therapeutics’ Phase 2 study of praluzatamab ravtansine in hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-non-amplified breast cancer (Arm A) met its primary efficacy endpoint of confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of more than 10%. Piper Sandler and Mizuho downgraded the stock also.


Also check out: Helen of Troy, Bed Bath & Beyond And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 5% to $103.43, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,740.70.


Silver traded up 0.3% to $19.22 on Thursday while copper rose 3.5% to $3.5280.



Euro zone


European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 1.91%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.38% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 2.17%. The German DAX gained 1.95%, French CAC 40 climbed 1.7% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 3.06%.

Industrial production in Germany rose 0.2% month-over-month in May following a revised 1.3% rise in the previous month. The Halifax house price index in the UK climbed 13% year-over-year in June, while labor productivity in the country fell by 0.6% on quarter during the first three months of the year.


Economics


The trade deficit shrank by $1.1 billion to a five-month low level of $85.5 billion in May, versus analysts’ expectations of $84.9 billion. Exports from the US increased by 1.2%, while imports rose 0.6%.


U.S. initial jobless claims increased by 4,000 to 235,000 in the week ended July 2nd, compared to analysts’ estimates of 230,000.


US natural-gas supplies jumped 60 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.


US crude-oil inventories climbed 8.2 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said.


Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.


Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Coinbase, Moderna And 56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday


COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 89,930,460 cases with around 1,044,550 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,568,880 cases and 525,300 deaths, while Brazil reported over 32,687,680 COVID-19 cases with 672,820 deaths. In total, there were at least 557,774,720 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,367,350 deaths.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Day Market UpdateEarningsNewsPenny StocksEurozoneCommoditiesSmall CapGlobalIntraday UpdateMarkets