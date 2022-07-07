ñol

Helen of Troy, Bed Bath & Beyond And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 4:16 AM | 1 min read

With the US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Helen of Troy Limited HELE to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $484.48 million before the opening bell. Helen of Troy shares gained 1.1% to $171.74 in after-hours trading.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares gained around 7% in Wednesday's after-hours session after several SEC filings showed recent insider buying. Sue Gove, who was recently appointed interim CEO, disclosed the purchase of 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.61 per share. Bed Bath & Beyond shares climbed 6.9% to $4.78 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI to have earned $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release after the markets close. Levi Strauss shares fell 0.1% to $15.78 in after-hours trading.

  • USANA Health Sciences, Inc. USNA reported preliminary second-quarter results and updated its FY22 outlook. The company said it expects net sales of $1.015 billion- $1.065 billion, versus prior guidance of $1.1 billion - $1.2 billion. It also sees EPS of $3.85 - $4.45, compared to prior guidance of $5.00 - $5.70. USANA Health shares dipped 9.8% to $69.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect WD-40 Company WDFC to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $142.77 million after the closing bell. WD-40 shares fell 0.1% to $202.00 in after-hours trading.

