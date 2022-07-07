Helen of Troy, Bed Bath & Beyond And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With the US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Helen of Troy Limited HELE to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $484.48 million before the opening bell. Helen of Troy shares gained 1.1% to $171.74 in after-hours trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares gained around 7% in Wednesday's after-hours session after several SEC filings showed recent insider buying. Sue Gove, who was recently appointed interim CEO, disclosed the purchase of 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.61 per share. Bed Bath & Beyond shares climbed 6.9% to $4.78 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI to have earned $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release after the markets close. Levi Strauss shares fell 0.1% to $15.78 in after-hours trading.

