ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Crude Oil Surges 2.5%; Evofem Biosciences Shares Jump

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 2:30 PM | 3 min read

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 50 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.25% to 31,421.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 11,524.79. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.33% to 3,898.77.

Also check this: U.S. Durable Goods Orders And Other Macro Issues For Monday


Leading and Lagging Sectors


Energy shares jumped by 2.9% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Borr Drilling Limited BORR, up 12% and Ranger Oil Corporation ROCC up 11%.


In trading on Monday, communication services shares fell by 1%.


Top Headline


U.S durable goods orders rose 0.7% month-over-month in May, recording the third straight month of gain and exceeding market estimates of a 0.1% rise.


Equities Trading UP


NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN shares shot up 62% to $2.7250 after the company reported results from a stage III ALS Biomarker study evaluating PrimeC. Preliminary results showed levels of disease-related biomarkers in people with ALS were steady, in contrast to a statistically significant decline portrayed in biomarkers when PrimeC was administered.


Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM got a boost, shooting 143% to $0.9023 amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade. Evofem's Phexxi vaginal gel is a contraceptive that can be applied zero to 60 minutes prior to each act of intercourse. Phexxis is a combination of lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate and is the first and only hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel.


Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB shares were also up, gaining 116% to $1.1609 after the company announced the commercial launch of its left-heart access products.


Equities Trading DOWN

Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS shares tumbled 24% to $2.1691 following effect of 1:16 reverse stock split.


Shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS were down 32% to $11.63.


Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY was down, falling 11% to $11.63 amid post-SPAC merger volatility following the company's Friday debut as a public company.


Also check out: Nike, Jefferies + 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.5% to $110.28, while gold traded down 0.2% to $1,826.00.


Silver traded up 0.2% to $21.17 on Monday while copper rose 0.4% to $3.7535.



Euro zone


European shares closed mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.52%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.69% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.02%. The German DAX gained 0.52%, French CAC 40 fell 0.43% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.86%.


Economics


U.S durable goods orders rose 0.7% month-over-month in May, recording the third straight month of gain and exceeding market estimates of a 0.1% rise.


The pending home sales index rose to 99.90 in May from prior reading of 99.20.

Check out this: U.S. Stock Futures Higher Following Friday's Rally

Check out our premarket coverage here

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 88,794,280 cases with around 1,040,800 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,407,040 cases and 525,020 deaths, while Brazil reported over 32,078,630 COVID-19 cases with 670,450 deaths. In total, there were at least 549,063,210 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,351,060 deaths.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateEarningsNewsPenny StocksEurozoneCommoditiesSmall CapGlobalIntraday UpdateMarkets