U.S. Durable Goods Orders And Other Macro Issues For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 3:36 AM | 1 min read
  • Data on durable goods orders for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect durable goods orders rising 0.1% in May with ex-transportation orders likely to increase 0.4%.
  • The pending home sales index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Pending home sales have recorded six consecutive declines, with analysts expecting a seventh one for May. The index is expected to drop 2.5% in May.
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets