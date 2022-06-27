ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Nike, Jefferies + 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 3:57 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects NIKE, Inc. NKE to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $12.07 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares fell 0.1% to $112.76 in after-hours trading.
  • Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS reported a 1-for-16 reverse stock split, effective June 27. Borqs Technologies shares dipped 16.7% to $0.1480 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF to have earned $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Jefferies Financial shares fell 0.1% to $27.82 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. FCPT reported the acquisition of a DaVita Kidney Care property for $2.2 million. FCPT shares gained 1.6% to close at $27.06 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Concentrix Corporation CNXC to post quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion after the closing bell. Concentrix shares slipped 0.1% to $145.24 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas