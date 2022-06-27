Nike, Jefferies + 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects NIKE, Inc. NKE to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $12.07 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares fell 0.1% to $112.76 in after-hours trading.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS reported a 1-for-16 reverse stock split, effective June 27. Borqs Technologies shares dipped 16.7% to $0.1480 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF to have earned $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Jefferies Financial shares fell 0.1% to $27.82 in after-hours trading.
- Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. FCPT reported the acquisition of a DaVita Kidney Care property for $2.2 million. FCPT shares gained 1.6% to close at $27.06 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Concentrix Corporation CNXC to post quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion after the closing bell. Concentrix shares slipped 0.1% to $145.24 in after-hours trading.
