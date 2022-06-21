ñol

US Existing Home Sales And Other Macro Issues For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 4:22 AM | 1 min read
US Existing Home Sales And Other Macro Issues For Tuesday
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on existing home sales for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. April resales declined more than expected to a 5.61 million annualized rate, with analysts expecting a further drop to 5.40 million in June.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.

