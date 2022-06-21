US Existing Home Sales And Other Macro Issues For Tuesday

- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on existing home sales for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. April resales declined more than expected to a 5.61 million annualized rate, with analysts expecting a further drop to 5.40 million in June.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Check out our premarket coverage here
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.