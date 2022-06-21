5 Stocks To Watch For June 21, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation LEN to report quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $8.16 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares rose 0.4% to $64.86 in after-hours trading.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP announced plans to effect a spin-off of its oldest Capesize vessel, the M/V Gloriuship. Seanergy Maritime shares gained 4.9% to $1.02 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $664.91 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. La-Z-Boy shares gained 2.9% to close at $23.19 on Friday.

