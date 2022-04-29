QQQ
7 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 29, 2022 4:33 AM | 2 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 0.4% to $77.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $92.70 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares gained 0.6% to $87.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Apple Inc. AAPL reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter on Thursday. Apple shares, however, dropped 1.8% to $160.74 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Honeywell International Inc. HON to have earned $1.86 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Honeywell shares gained 0.5% to $190.94 in after-hours trading.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported a $3.8 billion net loss for the first quarter, versus a year-ago net income of $8.1 billion. The company also issued weak Q2 sales guidance. Amazon shares dipped 8.4% to $2,647.80 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Chevron Corporation CVX to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $47.94 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares rose 1.6% to $164.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD reported weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. The company also reported a drop in monthly active users. Robinhood shares tumbled 9.4% to $9.14 in the pre-market trading session.

