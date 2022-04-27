Brightcove: Q1 Earnings Insights

Brightcove BCOV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brightcove beat estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was down $1.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 13.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brightcove's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.05
|0.11
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|51.55M
|50.94M
|50.14M
|53.46M
|Revenue Actual
|52.64M
|52.16M
|51.47M
|54.82M
To track all earnings releases for Brightcove visit their earnings calendar here.
