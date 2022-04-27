Brightcove: Q1 Earnings Insights

Brightcove BCOV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brightcove beat estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was down $1.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 13.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brightcove's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.02 0.03 0.10 EPS Actual 0.10 0.05 0.11 0.15 Revenue Estimate 51.55M 50.94M 50.14M 53.46M Revenue Actual 52.64M 52.16M 51.47M 54.82M

