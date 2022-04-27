Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 27, 2022: Visa, Robinhood, Enphase Energy, And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” features top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Boeing Co BA shares fell 5.5% early Wednesday as the company reported a net loss of $1.2 billion in the first quarter, wider than the $561 million loss it posted a year earlier. The company's revenue of $13.99 billion was down 8% from the first quarter of 2021 and fell short of analysts' expectations.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares climbed 4% Wednesday morning as the company reported that fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $49.4 billion, which beat the $49.03 billion estimate. The company noted quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.18 per share.

Alphabet Inc GOOGL shares tumbled over 4% on Wednesday morning after Google reported first-quarter revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $68.01 billion, which came in below the analyst estimate of $68.04 billion. Alphabet reported quarterly earnings of $24.62 per share, which came in below the estimate of $26.11 per share. The company also announced a $70 billion buyback.

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD The stock fell around 5% during Wednesday’s morning session after the company announced it would lay off 9% of its staff, saying the reduction is due to duplicate titles and roles.

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares popped 10% to the upside during Wednesday’s morning session after the company noted that first-quarter revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $441.3 million, beating analysts' $432.1 million estimates, while quarterly adjusted earnings came in at 79 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 66 cents per share. Enphase said it expects second-quarter revenue of between $490 million and $520 million, versus the $474.55 million estimates.

Visa Inc V shares climbed over 7% during Wednesday’s morning session after announcing adjusted earnings per share of $1.79 on $7.19 billion in revenue. Analysts projected adjusted earnings per share of $1.65 and revenue of $6.83 billion.

Harley-Davidson HOG shares of the motorcycle manufacturer fell 4% during Wednesday’s morning session after reporting EPS of $1.45, which was in-line with analyst estimates. Revenue missed slightly, coming in at $1.3 billion versus an expected $1.31 billion.