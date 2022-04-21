QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 21, 2022: Shopify, Carvana, Tesla And More

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 21, 2022 10:00 AM | 2 min read

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Shopify Inc SHOP is reportedly in talks to acquire a Canadian e-commerce startup Deliverr, which focuses on the fast-shipping of products in a matter of two days or less. The deal could be valued at $2 billion. Shares of Shopify were trading 2.31% higher during Thursday’s pre-market session.

AT&T T reported quarterly sales of $38.10 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $29.53 billion by 29.04%. The business sale and revenue reduction at Business Wireline were somewhat offset by WarnerMedia's revenue increase. The adjusted EPS of $0.77 outperformed the $0.59 consensus. In Thursday's pre-market session, shares were trading 1.44% higher.

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL released disappointing first-quarter results, missing revenue projections by 1.44% coming in at a loss of $4.24 per share. The corporation anticipates returning to profitability in the second quarter. In the pre-market session on Thursday, United Airlines' stock gained 8.9%.

Tesla Inc's TSLA first-quarter revenue increased by 81% year over year to $18.76 billion, beating the $17.76 billion projection. The electric vehicle manufacturer posted quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share, beating the consensus forecast of $2.26 per share. In the first quarter, Tesla produced 305,407 vehicles and delivered 310,048 units.

Carvana Co CVNA recorded a 56% year-over-year growth in first-quarter revenue to $3.5 billion, beating the $3.39 billion forecast. Carvana reported a net loss of $506 million for the quarter. The company also announced a $1 billion common stock offering.

Blackstone Inc's BX quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share were 52.29% higher than the analyst expectation of $1.09 per share. This represents a 72.92% increase over the previous year's earnings of $0.96 per share. Blackstone Life Sciences Yield ("BXLS Yield"), the company's first royalty and structured credit-focused life sciences fund, closed yesterday.

Rite Aid Corporation RAD confirmed it previously rejected a non-binding, off-market proposal from Spear Point Capital Management (Spear Point) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company’s common stock. The news sent shares over 27% higher Wednesday afternoon.

Alcoa Corp AA shares were trading 8.82% lower in Thursday’s pre-market session after the company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 14.7% year-over-year to $3.29 billion, missing the consensus of $3.44 billion.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsSmall CapCrowdsourcingTrading IdeasGeneral