Interactive Brokers Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Interactive Brokers Gr reported in-line EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was down $248.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Interactive Brokers Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.75
|0.83
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|0.78
|0.82
|0.98
|Revenue Estimate
|678.78M
|640.87M
|681.28M
|736.60M
|Revenue Actual
|603.00M
|464.00M
|754.00M
|893.00M
To track all earnings releases for Interactive Brokers Gr visit their earnings calendar here..
