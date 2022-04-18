A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Bank of America Earnings In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq Composite dropped over 2% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Bank of America Corporation BAC, The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK.

The housing market index for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 78 points to 34,280.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 17.75 points to 4,369.75. Futures for the Nasdaq index fell 78.50 points to 13,815.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.3% to trade at $111.36 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.3% to trade at $106.65 a barrel.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 82,316,340 with around 1,015,450 deaths. India reported a total of at least 43,044,280 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 30,252,610 cases.

A Peek Into Global Markets



Most of the European markets are closed today for the Easter Monday holiday.

Asian markets traded lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.08%, and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%. India’s BSE SENSEX fell 2.1%. The annual wholesale price inflation rate in India increased to a four-month high level of 14.55% in March from 13.11% in the previous month. China's retail trade fell by 3.5% year-over-year in March, while industrial production in the country rose by 5% year-over-year in March. The Chinese economy grew by 4.8% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022.



Broker Recommendation

Keybanc downgraded Twitter, Inc. TWTR from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Twitter shares rose 2.1% to $46.01 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk-owned SpaceX on Sunday launched a reconnaissance satellite for the U.S. government, its second this year.

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk-owned SpaceX on Sunday launched a reconnaissance satellite for the U.S. government, its second this year.

DiDi Global Inc. DIDI said its total revenue dropped to 40.8 billion yuan ($6.40 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, down from 46.7 billion yuan in the year-ago period. The company also announced plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 to vote on its US delisting plans.

Indian two-wheeler electric vehicle maker Okinawa Autotech has voluntarily recalled 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooter to fix any issues related to batteries amid several EV fire incidents in the past few months.

Apple Inc AAPL is testing its next generation of silicon chips against third-party applications, according to Bloomberg tech journalist Mark Gurman.

