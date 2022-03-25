Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; US Pending Home Sales Index Drop 4.1%

U.S. stocks traded opened on a mixed note this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 80 points on Friday.

Following the market opening, the Dow traded up 0.25% to 34,795.46 while the NASDAQ fell 0.10% to 14,177.27. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.19% to 4,528.63.

Also check this: Alphabet And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financials shares jumped by 0.9% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included X Financial (NYSE: XYF), up 4% and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) up 3%.

In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares fell 0.3%.

Top Headline

The pending home sales index fell 4.1% for February, versus analysts’ expectations for a 1% growth.

Equities Trading UP

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) shares shot up 19% to $5.27 following an afternoon report Thursday US House Rules Committee has scheduled a Monday-afternoon meeting to prep federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) got a boost, shooting 64% to $20.43.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) shares were also up, gaining 23% to $6.53 following better-than-expected Q4 results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) shares tumbled 47% to $6.54 after the company reported the results from its Phase 1/2 trial for IVX-441 against SARS-CoV-2 showed the level of response was lower than expected and inconsistent with known data on the company's platform and VLP technology.

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) were down 29% to $4.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) was down, falling 16% to $15.10 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Also check out: Executives Buy More Than $12M Of 3 Stocks

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.1% to $111.10, while gold traded down 0.7% to $1,949.20.

Silver traded down 0.2% Friday to $25.88 while copper fell 0.3% to $4.7270.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.2%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%. The German DAX gained 0.6%, French CAC 40 rose 0.4% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.7%.

Loans to households in the Eurozone rose 4.4% year-over-year in February. Spanish gross domestic product expanded by 2.2% on quarter during the fourth quarter, while producer price inflation increased to a new record high of 40.7% year-over-year in February from 35.7% in the previous month.

Retail sales in the UK dropped 0.3% in February following a 1.9% growth in January, while GfK consumer confidence indicator declined to its lowest level in 16 months in March.

Economics

The pending home sales index fell 4.1% for February, versus analysts’ expectations for a 1% growth.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Executives Buy Over $2.2M Of 3 Penny Stocks

Check out our premarket coverage here .

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 81,565,950 cases with around 1,002,250 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,016,370 cases and 516,780 deaths, while Brazil reported over 29,767,680 COVID-19 cases with 658,360 deaths. In total, there were at least 478,323,110 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,134,520 deaths.