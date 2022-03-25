 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; US Pending Home Sales Index Drop 4.1%

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; US Pending Home Sales Index Drop 4.1%

U.S. stocks traded opened on a mixed note this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 80 points on Friday.

Following the market opening, the Dow traded up 0.25% to 34,795.46 while the NASDAQ fell 0.10% to 14,177.27. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.19% to 4,528.63.

Also check this: Alphabet And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financials shares jumped by 0.9% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included X Financial (NYSE: XYF), up 4% and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) up 3%.

In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares fell 0.3%.

Top Headline

The pending home sales index fell 4.1% for February, versus analysts’ expectations for a 1% growth.

 

Equities Trading UP

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) shares shot up 19% to $5.27 following an afternoon report Thursday US House Rules Committee has scheduled a Monday-afternoon meeting to prep federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) got a boost, shooting 64% to $20.43.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) shares were also up, gaining 23% to $6.53 following better-than-expected Q4 results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) shares tumbled 47% to $6.54 after the company reported the results from its Phase 1/2 trial for IVX-441 against SARS-CoV-2 showed the level of response was lower than expected and inconsistent with known data on the company's platform and VLP technology.

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) were down 29% to $4.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) was down, falling 16% to $15.10 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Also check out: Executives Buy More Than $12M Of 3 Stocks

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.1% to $111.10, while gold traded down 0.7% to $1,949.20.

Silver traded down 0.2% Friday to $25.88 while copper fell 0.3% to $4.7270.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.2%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%. The German DAX gained 0.6%, French CAC 40 rose 0.4% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.7%.

Loans to households in the Eurozone rose 4.4% year-over-year in February. Spanish gross domestic product expanded by 2.2% on quarter during the fourth quarter, while producer price inflation increased to a new record high of 40.7% year-over-year in February from 35.7% in the previous month.

Retail sales in the UK dropped 0.3% in February following a 1.9% growth in January, while GfK consumer confidence indicator declined to its lowest level in 16 months in March.

Economics

 

The pending home sales index fell 4.1% for February, versus analysts’ expectations for a 1% growth.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Executives Buy Over $2.2M Of 3 Penny Stocks

Check out our premarket coverage here .

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 81,565,950 cases with around 1,002,250 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,016,370 cases and 516,780 deaths, while Brazil reported over 29,767,680 COVID-19 cases with 658,360 deaths. In total, there were at least 478,323,110 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,134,520 deaths.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HNST + FRGE)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 25, 2022
Why The Honest Co Stock Is Falling Today
34 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why Are Honest Company Shares Trading Lower Today
Benzinga's After-Hours Movers & News
Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com