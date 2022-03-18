Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $71.18 million.

• Orla Mining (AMEX:ORLA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $425.99 million.

• MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $23.09 million.

• UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $52.84 million.

• On Holding (NYSE:ONON) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.15 million.

