A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher; Crude Oil Rises 2%

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones dropped more than 100 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU).

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March and the Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the fourth quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 138 points to 33,290.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 21.25 points to 4,278.50. Futures for the Nasdaq index rose 74.75 points to 13,660.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 2.1% to trade at $111.59 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.9% to trade at $108.01 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 81,108,780 with around 991,260 deaths. India reported a total of at least 42,984,260 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 29,249,900 cases.

European markets were higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.9%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.8% and London’s FTSE 100 rose 1%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.6%, while German DAX climbed 1.3%. Spanish inflation rate was revised higher to 7.6% in February versus a preliminary estimate of 7.4%. Construction output in the UK expanded 9.9% year-over-year in January, following a 7.4% rise in the prior month, while trade deficit widened to GBP 16.159 billion in January from GBP 2.337 in the prior month. The British economy grew by 0.8% month-over-month in January, while industrial production increased 0.7% in January. Annual inflation rate in Germany was confirmed at 5.1% in February.

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.05%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.61% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.41%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9%, while India’s BSE SENSEX rose 0.2%. Household spending in Japan rose by 6.9% in real terms from the previous year in January. Auto sales in China jumped 18.7% year-over-year to 1.74 million units in February.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4100.

Amazon shares rose 1% to $2,965.00 in pre-market trading.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share.

