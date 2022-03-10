Executives Sell Over $50M Of 5 Stocks

Although US crude oil futures traded higher this morning, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Sergey Brin disposed a total of around 8,510 shares at an average price of $2,553.36. The insider received around $21.73 million as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: iMedia Brands reported renewal of its digital services deal with Google.

iMedia Brands reported renewal of its digital services deal with Google. What Alphabet Does: Alphabet Inc is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Bunge

The Trade: Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Director Continental Grain Co sold a total of 90,000 shares at an average price of $109.56. The insider received around $9.86 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: The company, last month, reported upbeat quarterly earnings.

The company, last month, reported upbeat quarterly earnings. What Bunge Does: Founded in 1818, Bunge is a global agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain.

St. Joe Company

The Trade: The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) 10% owner Fairholme Funds Inc sold a total of 141,500 shares at an average price of $55.40. The insider received around $7.84 million as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: St. Joe recently posted Q4 EPS of $0.54.

St. Joe recently posted Q4 EPS of $0.54. What St. Joe Company Does: The St. Joe Co is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The company owns 170,000 acres of land in Northwest Florida.

Paylocity Holding

The Trade: Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Director Steven I Sarowitz sold a total of 40,420 shares at an average price of $189.62. The insider received around $7.66 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Jefferies recently upgraded Paylocity Holding from Hold to Buy.

Jefferies recently upgraded Paylocity Holding from Hold to Buy. What Paylocity Holding Does: Paylocity is a provider of payroll and human capital management, or HCM, solutions servicing small- to mid-size clients in the United States.

