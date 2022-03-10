eMagin: Q4 Earnings Insights
eMagin (AMEX:EMAN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
eMagin reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was down $470.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at eMagin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.13
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|7.20M
|7.70M
|6.50M
|7.50M
|Revenue Actual
|5.78M
|6.28M
|6.77M
|7.68M
