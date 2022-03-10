 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PLx Pharma's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 9:23am   Comments
Share:
PLx Pharma's Earnings Outlook

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-03-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PLx Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.71.

PLx Pharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PLx Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.46 -0.22 -0.20 -0.29
EPS Actual -0.37 -0.79 -0.73 -0.87
Price Change % -5.83% 3.52% 12.96% 0.63%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of PLx Pharma were trading at $4.82 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down nan%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (PLXP)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 6-12): Quiet Week On Tap With Earnings Season Reaching It Final Leg
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings