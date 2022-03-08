Recap: Sumo Logic Q4 Earnings

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sumo Logic beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $12.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 11.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sumo Logic's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.14 -0.12 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.11 -0.11 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 60.86M 56.69M 53.90M 52.14M Revenue Actual 62.02M 58.84M 54.22M 54.15M

