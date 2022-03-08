Recap: Sumo Logic Q4 Earnings
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sumo Logic beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.17.
Revenue was up $12.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 11.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sumo Logic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|60.86M
|56.69M
|53.90M
|52.14M
|Revenue Actual
|62.02M
|58.84M
|54.22M
|54.15M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
