Verso: Q4 Earnings Insights

Verso (NYSE:VRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Verso missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.25 which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Verso's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 -0.02 -0.10 -1.68 EPS Actual 1.96 0.47 -2.71 -2.67 Revenue Estimate 340.74M 287.22M 293.62M 318.89M Revenue Actual 339.00M 329.00M 282.00M 314.00M

