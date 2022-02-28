Verso: Q4 Earnings Insights
Verso (NYSE:VRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Verso missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.25 which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Verso's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|-0.02
|-0.10
|-1.68
|EPS Actual
|1.96
|0.47
|-2.71
|-2.67
|Revenue Estimate
|340.74M
|287.22M
|293.62M
|318.89M
|Revenue Actual
|339.00M
|329.00M
|282.00M
|314.00M
