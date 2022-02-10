Recap: Blue Apron Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Blue Apron Hldgs APRN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Blue Apron Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 38.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.93 versus an estimate of $-0.67.

Revenue was up $8.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.59, which was followed by a 2.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.58 -0.89 -0.86 -0.61 EPS Actual -1.17 -0.77 -0.88 -0.67 Revenue Estimate 120.40M 124.30M 127.30M 110.50M Revenue Actual 109.65M 124.01M 129.71M 115.46M

