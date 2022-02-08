Recap: Plantronics Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Plantronics POLY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Also check this: PayPal And 3 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

Earnings

Plantronics beat estimated earnings by 7.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $77.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 12.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Plantronics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.46 0.93 0.95 EPS Actual 0.77 0.60 1.23 1.47 Revenue Estimate 423.51M 419.80M 455.69M 431.98M Revenue Actual 420.08M 432.43M 478.03M 487.97M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.