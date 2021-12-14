Earnings Scheduled For December 14, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $45.17 million.

• Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $78.72 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $19.95 million.

• RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $55.43 million.

• SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.95 million.

• Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $168.46 million.

• Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.26 million.

• DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MamaMancini's Holdings (NASDAQ:MMMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.67 million.

• Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.