Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 3:56am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Qudian (NYSE:QD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $56.15 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $35.64 million.

• J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $117.22 million.

• Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $56.31 million.

• Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.

• Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.26 million.

• PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

