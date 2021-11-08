New Relic: Q2 Earnings Insights

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Relic their estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.13, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $29,640,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 15.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Relic's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.37 -0.45 -0.14 0.01 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.27 -0.14 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 172.03M 167.05M 165.09M 163.42M Revenue Actual 180.48M 172.67M 166.34M 166.05M

