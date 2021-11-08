New Relic: Q2 Earnings Insights
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
New Relic their estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.13, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $29,640,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 15.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New Relic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.37
|-0.45
|-0.14
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.25
|-0.27
|-0.14
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|172.03M
|167.05M
|165.09M
|163.42M
|Revenue Actual
|180.48M
|172.67M
|166.34M
|166.05M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings