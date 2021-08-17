 Skip to main content

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 6:00am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones closed higher by over 100 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A).

Data on retail sales for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on industrial production for July will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Data on business inventories for June and the housing market index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 144 points to 35,390.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 18.25 points to 4,455.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 53.25 points to 15,080.75.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 36,888,970 with around 622,320 deaths. India reported a total of at least 32,250,670 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 20,378,570 cases.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.4% to trade at $69.25 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.5% to trade at $66.96 a barrel. The API’s report on crude stocks will be released later during the day.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.8% and STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 0.2%. The French CAC 40 Index dropped 0.4%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.1% while German DAX 30 declined 0.4%. The UK unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in the second quarter from 4.9% in the previous period. Labor productivity in the UK declined 0.5% on quarter in the second quarter. The Eurozone economy grew 2.0% on quarter during the second quarter after recording contraction for two consecutive periods.

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.36%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.66%, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipped 2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.1%.

Broker Recommendation

Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $68 to $60.

AppLovin shares fell 1% to close at $55.88 on Monday.

Breaking News

  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
  • Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) battery supplier LG Energy Solution said it has entered into a six-year deal with an Australian mining company for the stable supply of key battery materials - cobalt and nickel.
  • Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) lowered its guidance for the third quarter. The company said it now expects sales of $885 million-$955 million, versus earlier forecast of $1 billion -$1.01 billion.
  • General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is set to start replacing all electric vehicle battery modules in some Chevy Bolts within weeks, Electrek reported.

