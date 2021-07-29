Recap: MiX Telematics Q1 Earnings

Shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) fell 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 62.50% over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $34,898,000 up by 26.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $33,050,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MiX Telematics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.mixtelematics.com%2F&eventid=3196020&sessionid=1&key=88F676AFFCD863464D35E741DB0A2AC2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $16.79

52-week low: $7.84

Price action over last quarter: down 7.09%

Company Description

MiX Telematics Ltd offers fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service to customers across the globe. The company solutions include MiX Fleet Manager Premium; MiX Fleet Manager Essential; MiX Asset Manager and Value Added Services. It serves Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Utilities, Security, Construction, Transport and Distribution, Emergency Services, Government, Rental and Leasing, Mining, Oil and Gas and Public Transport industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Africa and also has a presence in the Americas, Middle East and Australasia, Europe, Brazil and Central Services Organization (CSO). The company derives maximum revenues from subscriptions to its fleet and mobile asset management solutions.