MidWestOne Financial Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 47.95% year over year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $38,505,000 declined by 0.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $38,190,000.

Guidance

MidWestOne Financial Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

MidWestOne Financial Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $33.68

Company's 52-week low was at $16.59

Price action over last quarter: down 9.43%

Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank. It is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking, and investment management services. The bank provides full-service retail banking in the communities in which its branch offices are located. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking and safe deposit boxes. The company's income is derived from a diverse base of commercial, mortgage and retail lending activities, and investments.