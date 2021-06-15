 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For June 15, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 4:00am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 15, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Qudian (NYSE:QD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $95.97 million.

• Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $59.88 million.

• H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.13 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $498.53 million.

• Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $130.00 thousand.

• Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion.

• Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $221.00 million.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $82.78 million.

 

Related Articles (AZRE + ATEX)

Earnings Outlook for pdvWireless
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Up After S&P Hits Record High
Earnings Scheduled For June 11, 2021
Anterix Forges Private LTE Distribution Partnership Deals With Nokia, Motorola
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com