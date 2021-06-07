 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For June 7, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 4:01am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $54.84 million.

• G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $462.03 million.

• Hywin Holdings (NASDAQ:HYW) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $76.09 million.

• Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $233.58 million.

• Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.47 per share on revenue of $882.02 million.

• Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $804.21 million.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $70.74 million.

• Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $510.54 million.

• REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $636.19 million.

• Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $152.62 million.

• HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $180.84 million.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

