Recap: Horizon Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 92.50% year over year to $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $342,406,000 declined by 3.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $330,730,000.

Outlook

Horizon Therapeutics raised FY21 net sales guidance from $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion to $2.75 billion-$2.85 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jkv3iws7

Technicals

52-week high: $97.20

Company's 52-week low was at $35.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.18%

Company Overview

Horizon Therapeutics PLC is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. The company has two reportable segments: orphan and rheumatology segment and the inflammation segment. It markets medicines in the areas of orphan diseases, rheumatology and inflammation division. The majority of revenue is generated in the United States.