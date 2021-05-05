 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Horizon Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 92.50% year over year to $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $342,406,000 declined by 3.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $330,730,000.

Outlook

Horizon Therapeutics raised FY21 net sales guidance from $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion to $2.75 billion-$2.85 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jkv3iws7

Technicals

52-week high: $97.20

Company's 52-week low was at $35.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.18%

Company Overview

Horizon Therapeutics PLC is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. The company has two reportable segments: orphan and rheumatology segment and the inflammation segment. It markets medicines in the areas of orphan diseases, rheumatology and inflammation division. The majority of revenue is generated in the United States.

 

Related Articles (HZNP)

Week Ahead In Biotech (May 2-8): ChemoCentryx Adcom, Ophthalmology Conference Presentations, Earnings Deluge
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Clinical Setback For Adverum, Galera Posts Data Readout, Moderna To Invest In Vaccine Manufacturing, Decision Day For Ardelyx
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Novartis Trail Q1 Estimates, Exec Departure At Applied Genetics, Patent Award For Scholar Rock, Aldeyra Data Readout
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com