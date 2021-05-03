 Skip to main content

Recap: Livent Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 5:02pm   Comments
Shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) quite in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 200.00% over the past year to ($0.01), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $91,700,000 up by 33.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $82,130,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $365,000,000 and $365,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Flivent2018ipo.q4web.com%2F&eventid=2929290&sessionid=1&key=9E9289B1C7A8A05DFDA5F4C09ED409DC&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.99

52-week low: $4.71

Price action over last quarter: down 11.67%

Company Description

Livent is a pure-play lithium producer formed when FMC spun off its lithium business in October 2018. Livent should benefit from increased lithium demand via higher electric vehicle adoption, as lithium is a key component of EV batteries. The company's low-cost lithium carbonate production comes from brine resources in Argentina. Livent also operates downstream lithium hydroxide conversion plants in the United States and China and has a 25% stake in a fully integrated Canadian lithium project.

 

