Benzinga Boot Camp Event Spotlight: Danielle Shay

Danielle Shay, VP of Options at Simpler Trading, says “if I can do it, you can do it!” She reminds others that "the expert in anything was once a beginner."

Shay was formerly a teacher which built a foundation for her passion to help traders of all levels gain a better understanding of trading. She passes along the basics that make trading simpler in classes, webinars and more. You can sign up for her free newsletter here.

Shay was featured on Benzinga's Boot Camp Event, which took place live via YouTube on April 10. She focuses on swing trading in which she remains in the trades for one to three weeks. She prefers to target directional momentum trades and uses technical analysis to identify the trade opportunities.

Right now, Shay is looking for bullish stocks with an upcoming earnings report in which she expects the stock to trade higher going into the report. She also trades companies reporting earnings but those fall into the overnight trade category.

She recently took a small position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) after it entered her “hot zone” for an earnings run-up. She defines this as the 21-trading-day period leading up to the earnings report date.

Other stocks on her radar include Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT), Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR), Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM), Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP), Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT).