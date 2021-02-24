Recap: Encore Capital Gr Q4 Earnings

Shares of Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 16.67% year over year to $1.30, which missed the estimate of $2.13.

Revenue of $382,610,000 up by 10.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $375,250,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c4rmddcp

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $49.01

Company's 52-week low was at $15.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.71%

Company Overview

Encore Capital Group Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. The company purchase portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value and manage them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery. Encore has only a reportable segment being portfolio purchasing and recovery.