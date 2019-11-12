10 Stocks To Watch For November 12, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion before the opening bell. D.R. Horton shares rose 1.3% to $53.31 in after-hours trading.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised 2019 earnings guidance. Grocery Outlet shares surged 8.1% to $33.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to have earned $2.05 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion in the latest quarter. Advance Auto Parts will release earnings before the markets open. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.9% to close at $168.82 on Monday.

