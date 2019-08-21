10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $18.34 billion before the opening bell. Target shares gained 1.8% to $87.10 in pre-market trading.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. Urban Outfitters shares gained 0.5% to $21.01 in the pre-market trading session.







Analysts are expecting L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) to have earned $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion in the latest quarter. L Brands will release earnings after the markets close. L Brands shares rose 0.1% to $19.94 in pre-market trading.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. La-Z-Boy shares gained 2.8% to $31.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the markets open, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices shares fell 0.1% to $110.19 in pre-market trading.

